Tennessee vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds, spread: 2022 SEC Tournament final picks, bets from proven model

Will probably be a battle of groups on spectacular runs when the Texas A&M Aggies tackle the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers within the 2022 SEC Event ultimate on Sunday. The Aggies (23-11) overwhelmed 15th-ranked Arkansas in an 82-64 semifinal victory that doubtless locked up an NCAA Event bid. A&M has gained seven straight video games, however it could choose the automated bid that might include a win towards the equally red-hot Vols. Tennessee (25-7) has gained six in a row and 11 of its final 12, and it held off a decided No. 5 Kentucky workforce in its semifinal to take a 69-62 victory.
Tip-off is about for 1 p.m. ET at Amalie Enviornment in Tampa, Fla. The Volunteers are a 6.5-point favourite within the newest Texas A&M vs. Tennessee odds at Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under for whole factors scored is about at 131. Earlier than you make any Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks, make sure you check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.
The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each Division I school basketball sport 10,000 instances.
Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Tennessee. Listed below are a number of college basketball odds and traits for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M:
- Texas A&M vs. Tennessee unfold: Volunteers -6.5
- Texas A&M vs. Tennessee over-under: 131 factors
- Texas A&M vs. Tennessee cash line: Aggies +230, Vols -280
- TEXAM: The underdog is 7-3-1 ATS previously 11 conferences
- TENN: It’s 9-5 ATS this season when taking part in on equal relaxation
Featured Sport | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Why Tennessee can cowl
Tennessee is 5-Three towards the unfold in its previous eight video games and 19-13 total ATS this season. It confirmed a number of coronary heart in holding off Kentucky’s rally on Saturday, and Santiago Vescovi did not have the numbers, however he made some key rebounds down the stretch. Kennedy Chandler led the way in which on offense, scoring 19 factors and hitting eight of his 16 pictures. He additionally led the workforce within the final assembly towards Texas A&M with team-highs of 16 factors and 7 assists, and 4 different Vols scored no less than 13. Zakai Zeigler (8.9 factors per sport) and Josiah-Jordan James (9.7) had 14 and Vescovi had 13.
The Vols are 16-9 ATS as a favourite and 11-9 ATS in convention video games. Vescovi struggled from 3-point vary Saturday, making two of seven tries, however he’s second within the SEC with 91 made 3-pointers. He had 9 factors and 5 rebounds Saturday. Tennessee smothered UK’s shooters within the semifinal, holding the Wildcats to 36.6 % from the sector and 16.6 % (two of 20) from 3-point vary.
Why Texas A&M can cowl
Texas A&M has coated the unfold in 5 straight as an underdog, and it has been taking part in as if possessed. It adopted an eight-game dropping streak with an 8-1 run that has doubtless secured an NCAA bid, however it will likely be keen to complete this off. They’re forcing a ton of turnovers and limiting opposing shooters. They held top-seeded Auburn to 30 % taking pictures, after which Arkansas shot lower than 17 % from 3-point vary. Razorbacks star JD Notae, who’s second within the SEC in scoring, had simply 5 factors Saturday, virtually 14 beneath his season common.
The Aggies, who’re 6-2 ATS this season towards ranked opponents, shot 53 % from 3-point vary Saturday. Quenton Jackson scored 20 factors and Tyrece Radford hit 4 of his 5 pictures, together with each 3-pointers, for 11. A&M ranks third within the nation in steals, getting 10 per sport, led by Jackson (1.7) and ahead Henry Coleman (1.4). Jackson leads the workforce with 14.6 factors per sport, adopted by Coleman (11.2) and Radford (10.8).
make Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks
SportsLine's mannequin is leaning over on the purpose whole, projecting the groups to mix for 137 factors.
So who wins Tennessee vs. Texas A&M? And which facet of the unfold has all the worth? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and discover out.
