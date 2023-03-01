Tensions between Oklahoma agricultural community, marijuana producers

The fairly younger hashish industry in Oklahoma has confronted opposition from regulation enforcement, non secular teams and officers at the state and native degree.

Now there could also be a brand new state regulation that claims, in impact: “You may be growers, but you’re not farmers.”

A Senate invoice has moved ahead that might disqualify hashish growers from the usage of the agricultural gross sales tax exemption farmers can use for fertilizer, weed killer and different provides they want to produce their vegetation. The ban may not save a lot cash — handiest about $297,000, in step with the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

And the invoice’s creator, state Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, stated he presented the invoice to get a clearer image of the industry’s water use, which he stated may well be up to six gallons of water an afternoon, according to plant.

“If they are ag exempt, we as a state cannot monitor how much water they’re using on anything,” he stated.

Some of probably the most constant evaluations of the state’s hashish industry have come from farmers, a lot of whom are represented via organizations that experience known as for extra strict legislation on growers and leveled grievance in opposition to the state poll query that might amplify the hashish industry.

Some of Oklahoma’s maximum distinguished agriculture teams have covered as much as oppose State Question 820, echoing years of considerations they have got with how marijuana is grown and the impact it has on rural communities. If authorized, SQ 820 will permit any person over 21 to shop for hashish with out a scientific marijuana license. Voters pass to the polls on March 7.

So, is there room for hashish producers in Oklahoma’s agriculture group?

“I think the answer is yes. I mean, the part that’s been hard is (the industry) probably grew too fast,” stated Rodd Moesel, president of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, some of the organizations that has joined the No 820 marketing campaign.

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and different rural advocacy groups have raised concerns concerning the industry’s affect on surrounding farms, together with the prospective pressure on application services and products like water and electrical energy. Moesel stated there may be additionally worries about industry-adjacent crime and overseas possession of land.

Oklahoma regulation bans non-resident extraterrestrial beings from proudly owning land, however loopholes exist that allow foreign-controlled corporations to procure and use belongings. Several hashish grows in Oklahoma had been owned or operated via Chinese nationals, and a few of the ones farms had been raided via regulation enforcement as they investigated black marketplace trafficking and arranged crime.

“That’s caused a lot of the shell shock,” Moesel stated.

Cannabis manufacturer Travis Charles Smith, proprietor of Smokey Okie’s Cannabis, stated it can be crucial for legislators and the agricultural group to grasp that the hashish industry helps them.

“And we empathize with the position they’re in right now with hordes of illegal operations and criminal activity that takes place in their regions,” Smith stated. “I recognize that there is an urban-rural divide in Oklahoma cannabis, and it’s rather regrettable and upsetting. But we have aligned interests.”

The two communities don’t seem to be enemies, he stated.

“We want what they want. They want to stop hearing gunshots in the middle of the night. They want to stop seeing various foreign nationals purchase property and bring in slave trade labor, and we don’t want that either. That directly affects our business,” Smith stated.