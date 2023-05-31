Tensions high at Texas Capitol over House and Senate property tax relief impasse

On the primary complete day of the primary particular legislative consultation, the House handed the 2 expenses Governor Greg Abbott referred to as on lawmakers to cross, making an allowance for the Speaker to adjourn indefinitely Tuesday night after the Senate handed conflicting law. In a dramatic 24 hour span, House and Senate lawmakers finished the common consultation past due Monday night after hours of failed negotiations on a property tax relief deal that stalled each chambers from gaveling out for the consultation. Less than 3 hours after the 88th Legislative Session concluded, Abbott referred to as them again to the Capitol with calls for for property tax relief and border safety expenses.





Senators handed a property tax plan temporarily that incorporated steps to amplify the state’s dwelling house exemption, the volume of a house’s price this is exempt from property taxes. The Senate then recessed till Friday. Hours later, the House Speaker Dade Phelan mentioned House lawmakers would now not take in the Senate invoice, announcing it was once now not germane to the governor’s particular consultation name.

Speaker Phelan’s transfer marked a climax within the impasse, sending a message to his Senate counterpart to take in the House’s proposal or return to the strategy planning stage for a 2d particular consultation. By adjourning sine die, Phelan gave the Senate two choices — cross the House’s variations of the expenses or cross not anything, since House participants can not meet for the remainder of the particular consultation after adjourning.

A staffer for the Speaker instructed Nexstar that their place of business ran the property tax relief plan by way of the governor first ahead of passing it and adjourning. Additionally, the governor despatched out a remark in fortify of the House invoice after the decrease chamber adjourned.

“It provides more cuts to property tax rates than any other proposal at this time,” Abbott mentioned in a press unlock. “It is supported by the most respected tax think tank in the state, as well as more than 30 homeowner, consumer, and business groups across the state. I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk.”

The House invoice would use $12.3 billion of to be had Texas greenbacks to cut back property taxes, by way of “compression.” It was once the language Abbott particularly utilized in his name for a distinct consultation, and would in essence give extra money to university districts at the settlement that districts decrease property tax charges.

Senate’s property tax proposal

Earlier Tuesday, the Senate handed two other property tax items, SB 1 and SJR 1, which would supply 10 cents of property tax compression and a $100,000 dwelling house exemption for house owners below the age of 65 and $10,000 extra for house owners older than 65 if citizens in the long run approve it.

“I have been committed to fighting back against the wave of ever-increasing property taxes since before I held elected office. The combination of a substantial homestead exemption and property tax compression is a very powerful way to deliver serious property tax relief,” Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick mentioned in a press unlock. “I have been crystal-clear that taxpayers deserve to receive the largest property tax cut in Texas history, and SB 1 delivers on that promise sustainably and responsibly.”

The House model does now not suggest increasing the dwelling house exemption, which have been a sticking level for Patrick all over negotiations. At an previous match Tuesday, the president of the Senate doubled down on his trust that his plan will give you the maximum financial savings to Texas house owners.

Patrick must undertake the House property tax invoice with none adjustments or do not anything, which can most likely cause some other particular consultation with the intention to heed the governor’s calls. Before all of this went down, Patrick indicated no aim of backing down from what he perspectives as the most efficient trail towards tax relief.

Late Tuesday evening, Patrick tweeted out a statement based on the news: