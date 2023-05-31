Tentative debt ceiling deal could increase requirements for SNAP recipients

SAN ANTONIO – The want for meals help has greater in Texas and national for the reason that pandemic. Thousands of Texans depend at the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to feed their households. A present SNAP beneficiary, who most well-liked to stay nameless, stated, “If it wasn’t for the SNAP benefits, I wouldn’t have even known how to feed my children.”

The SNAP program may turn out to be tougher for some Americans to qualify for if a tentative debt deal in Congress is authorized. The plan would put into effect paintings requirements for SNAP contributors, which exist already for maximum able-bodied adults between 18 and 49 years outdated, in line with Texas Health and Human Services. The deal would additionally deliver the utmost age as much as 54 by way of 2025, however the provision would due to this fact expire and the easiest age prohibit would revert to 49 by way of 2030, as in line with the Associated Press.

Eric Cooper, CEO of San Antonio Food Bank, stated, “If they cut SNAP a little bit, it could mean the food bank would have to double in size, and right now, with the amount of food I have, I can’t do that,”, including that stricter requirements could drive SNAP recipients to rely on different choices, just like the meals financial institution. Cooper warned that this building is going on all the way through the summer time when kid care prices cross up, college lunch and breakfast systems are over, and top application expenses happen.

According to HHS, as of April, roughly 122,000 citizens of Bexar County obtain SNAP advantages. Additionally, Guadalupe County has nearly 6,000 SNAP beneficiaries, and Comal has simply over 4,000.

Snap recipients by way of county – April 2023. (, Texas HHSC)



The debt deal SNAP adjustments stay an offer. However, the U.S. House will vote in this on May 31.

Cooper emphasised that irrespective of Congress’s resolution, meals prices and insist are nonetheless a subject matter.

