Terry Bradshaw cancer treatment | wfaa.com

Bradshaw stated on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was recognized with bladder cancer late final yr and was handled at Yale University Medical Center, together with surgical procedure.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw stated.

The 74-year-old then stated he discovered a tumor in his neck earlier this yr and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a uncommon type of malignant pores and skin cancer. He was handled on the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw stated. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”