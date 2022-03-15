Terry Rozier shines as Hornets beat Thunder 134-116

Terry Rozier scored 30 factors, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder 134-116 on Monday evening.Charlotte closed out an ideal two-game journey, rallying after falling behind by as many as 18 factors within the second quarter. Miles Bridges had 27 factors and 6 assists, and LaMelo Ball completed with 21 factors and 7 assists.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 factors and eight rebounds, and Darius Bazley scored 25 factors.Oklahoma Metropolis misplaced its sixth consecutive sport.

