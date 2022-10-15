Tesla Fires After Hurricane Raise Alarm for Florida Officials

A Florida senator is looking for motion from the Transportation Department and automakers after a sequence of electrical automobile fires tied to Hurricane Ian.

The storm prompted flooding and destruction throughout the state, and fireplace officers say they’re nonetheless seeing its influence with EV batteries catching fireplace after saltwater harm. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is conscious of a number of fires in Tesla Inc. autos, the company stated in a letter despatched Friday to a Florida official and obtained by Bloomberg Government.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) raised issues concerning the fires to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and EV makers — together with Tesla, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV — in letters sent Thursday, asking for steerage and whether or not any recollects are being thought of.

“This emerging threat has forced local fire departments to divert resources away from hurricane recovery to control and contain these dangerous fires,” Scott stated. “Car fires from electric vehicles have proven to be extremely dangerous and last for a prolonged period, taking in many cases up to six hours to burn out.”

The fires may signify a brand new space of concern because the Biden administration seeks to quickly broaden electrical automobile use throughout the nation. The administration is aiming to have 50% of all new vehicles bought within the US be electrical by 2030.

Scott joins Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief monetary officer and state fireplace marshal, in drawing consideration to the problem. Patronis stated two homes burned down this week after an EV caught fireplace. He has asked producers for assist.

Patronis additionally wrote to NHTSA final week asking concerning the federal response and steerage. In its reply, NHTSA pointed to present technical information and steerage accessible from the company and from Tesla.

Tesla didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

“Lithium-ion vehicle battery fires have been observed both rapidly igniting and igniting several weeks after battery damage occurred,” Jack Danielson, government director at NHTSA, wrote within the letter to Patronis.

Fires in EVs “pose unique challenges” for firefighters, NHTSA stated in a separate assertion to Bloomberg Government. The company stated it has been researching the impact of saltwater immersion on batteries when related points emerged with EVs after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

There are greater than 95,000 electrical automobile registrations in Florida, the second-most state after California, according to the Energy Department.

