Testimony to resume in murder trial for Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

Testimony in the murder trial for Danielle Redlick, the woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband/former stepfather Michael Redlick, in their Winter Park residence in 2019, resumes Monday morning. Testimony from Danielle’s kids could possibly be heard this week.

Investigators mentioned Danielle reportedly fatally stabbed Michael, then waited hours earlier than calling 911, claiming he had a coronary heart assault.

She then claimed he stabbed himself after they’d a struggle. An post-mortem report appeared to contradict these claims.

Opening statements bought underway on Thursday. Prosecutors argued Redlick was sad together with her marriage and wished out. They say she checked her courting app and Googled “how to slit wrists” in the 11 hours earlier than she referred to as 911.

On Friday, the state argued that Danielle used a courting app throughout these hours, however the protection requested the proprietor of the app to make clear her exercise.

One of the officers who first arrived on the residence after Michael’s dying took the witness stand on Thursday. Redlick’s protection mentioned she stabbed her husband in self-defense. They mentioned Michael attacked her when he discovered she was messaging one other man.

Michael was a well known University of Central Florida school member. The two had been married for 14 years and had two kids collectively.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. on the Orange County Courthouse. Click the above video participant to watch it reside when it begins.