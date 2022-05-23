Testing, treatment, vaccine info, case rates, headlines

BEFORE THE PRODUCT IS READY FOR DELIVERY. NOW TO TODAY’S CORONAVIRUS HEADLINED. AIR FORCE CADETS REFUSEDO T GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE ALLOWED TO GRADUATE. HOWEVER, THEY WILL NOT BE COMMISSIONED AS MILITARY OFFICERS. MEWHANILE ALL OF THE CADETST A THE US MILITARY ACADEMY NAVAL ACADEMY AND MARINES WERE VACCINATEDN I TIME FOR THE GRADUATION ALSO TODAY THE NATION OF OMAN IS ENDING ITS MASK MANDATE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OTW YEARS AND THIS WKEE THE ANNUAL WORLD ECONOCMI FORUM IN DEVOS, SWITZERLAND RETURNED FOR

Below you’ll find information on the latest COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California, where to get a COVID test, treatments, vaccine rates and booster shots, information on omicron subvariants and the latest headlines — all in one place.App users, click here to see all the charts with this story. Should I get tested for COVID-19? Where can I get a test in California? COVID-19 testing should be free for individuals with few exceptions at COVID-19 testing sites licensed in California. Health insurance companies are supposed to cover the tests for their members, and the government pays for those who are uninsured.Click here for what you should know about getting reimbursed if you were charged.Here is where you can search for a testing site by address, city, county or ZIP code in California. For more information on testing, visit here.You can also now order up to 16 at-home test kits per household through the federal government’s test website, COVIDtests.gov. They are expected to be mailed out seven to 12 days after your order. People can also call 1-800-232-0233. And private health insurers are being ordered to pay for up to eight at-home tests per person, per month. Here’s county-by-county COVID-19 testing information for KCRA 3’s coverage area:Sacramento County COVID testingYolo County COVID testingSan Joaquin County COVID testingStanislaus County COVID testingAmador County COVID testingTuolumne County COVID testingEl Dorado County COVID testingPlacer County COVID testingCalaveras County COVID testingNevada County COVID testingSutter County COVID testingSolano County COVID testingYuba County COVID testing| MORE | What to know about different kinds of COVID-19 tests| MORE | Here’s how to find free COVID-19 testing locations in Northern CaliforniaWhere to find “test to treat” sites for COVID-19California state health officials are expanding sites across the state where people can get both tested for COVID-19 and access to free treatments like Paxlovid for the virus.People ages 12 and over and with high-risk conditions that make them susceptible to severe COVID-19 can get a prescription for Paxlovid or molnupiravir if they test positive at one of the sites. People who are unvaccinated or with a weakened immune system are also more likely to get very sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.While health officials stress that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to combat COVID-19 they say that treatments can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.It’s important, though, to be treated soon after symptoms begin. Besides visiting a test to treat location, people can also call their health provider to see if they qualify for treatment.Click here to see a map of tests to treat sites in your area.Latest COVID-19 cases in (App users, click here to see the latest COVID-19 case and testing numbers). users, click here to see the latest COVID-19 case and testing numbers).Latest COVID-19-related hospitalizations in (App users, click here to see the latest COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state) users, click here to see the latest COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state) Latest COVID-19 headlinesWHO chief: The COVID-19 pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’ | The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave. He told governments that “we lower our guard at our peril.”Wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 is a promising tool, but critical challenges remain | COVID-19 surveillance is at a crossroads in the United States. With at-home tests now outnumbering those done in laboratories, official case counts are more incomplete than ever as the nation －and world－face down increasingly transmissible coronavirus variants.US sees risk of COVID-19 supply rationing without more funds | The White House is planning for “dire” contingencies that could include rationing supplies of vaccines and treatments this fall if Congress doesn’t approve more money for fighting COVID-19. CDC signs off on boosters for 5 to 11-year-olds | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds following the independent vaccine advisers recommendation for an additional dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following a primary series. Subvariants fuel a rise in Sacramento County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations | COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Sacramento County, according to a weekly update Wednesday on the county’s dashboard. As cases rise, CDC suggests some should consider masking based on their COVID-19 risk | The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges counties with high COVID-19 community levels to encourage people to mask up in public indoor settings. COVID-19 cases spike again in Sacramento County. Why was a mask mandate not reissued? | Longtime rock band Pearl Jam’s cancellation of Wednesday night’s concert at the Golden 1 Center because of a positive COVID-19 test serves as a stark reminder that cases are once again on the rise in California, including Sacramento County. Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?Californians can get their COVID-19 shots at community vaccination sites, doctor’s offices, clinics and pharmacies.You can find the state’s latest updates on covid19.ca.gov/vaccines and check the notification tool My Turn for information on eligibility and to schedule appointments. County health department websites are also a great tool for seeing what vaccine options are available. Here is where you can find a walk-in clinic. Pharmacy vaccine information:CVSRite AidWalgreens Can my child be vaccinated against COVID-19? Who qualifies for a booster? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all adults get a booster due to waning immunity and some should get a second booster.A smaller dose of the COVID-19 is given to children under the age of 12. Here is a chart that shows eligibility. Kids are not yet eligible for a booster. Kids ages 5-11: Eligible for first and second doses (three weeks later) of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. Kids ages 12 and older: Eligible for Pfizer’s first dose and second dose (three weeks later, but eight weeks may be preferable for some people like males 12-39) and Pfizer’s first booster (after five months). People ages 18 and older: Eligible for Moderna’s first dose and second dose (three weeks later but eight weeks may be preferable for some people like males 12-39). Eligible for a first Moderna or Pfizer booster (after five months). People ages 50+: Eligible for a second booster shot (after four months). | MORE | How many doses have been administered by California county, ZIP code How to protect yourself from COVID-19Here is where you find the state’s latest information on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.There are six ways to protect yourself and family, according to the California Department of Public Health:• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.• Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.• Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.• Follow guidance from public health officials.What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Per the CDC, these are the symptoms you should watch out for:Fever or chillsCoughShortness of breath or difficulty breathingFatigueMuscle or body achesHeadacheNew loss of taste or smellSore throatCongestion or runny noseNausea or vomitingDiarrheaThis list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC says to look for emergency warning signs for coronavirus. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:Trouble breathingPersistent pain or pressure in the chestNew confusionInability to wake or stay awakeBluish lips or face Call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you. Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19. Who is most at risk for coronavirus?Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms of COVID-19, according to the CDC.Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the virus.— This Associated Press contributed to this report.