Texans GM Nick Caserio: ‘Opportunity’ For Tytus To Tackle

May 23, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
A major bugbear among Houston Texans fans has been the deployment of offensive lineman Tytus Howard at guard, given that many would argue tackle is where he’s best suited.

After drafting guard Kenyon Green 15th overall and adding guard A.J. Cann in free agency, it seems the door is open for Howard to return to tackle.

“I’d say depending how it goes, I’d say there’s an opportunity for Tytus to move back out there to tackle,” general manager Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610

Caserio noted that there are no certainties yet. He said that “everybody’s going to get a number of different reps here throughout the course of the spring and we’ll figure out what the best combination is.” Throw in the fact that “something could happen” at any moment that can force a change in plans, and it is too soon to say for certain who will start where.





