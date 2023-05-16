Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. is excited about this small tweak to his role in defense

Will Anderson Jr., the 3rd total pick out in the NFL, has spent maximum of his faculty profession at Alabama taking part in as a stand-up out of doors linebacker. This place used to be extremely productive for him, ensuing in 35.4 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss all through 3 seasons. However, as he transitions to the NFL, Anderson might be running underneath DeMeco Ryans’ 4-3 defense as an alternative of Nick Saban’s 3-4 defense. This trade will urged him to be used as a down defensive lineman quite than his earlier place as an out of doors linebacker.

Despite the trade, Anderson is no longer anxious as he is skilled in taking part in at the out of doors of the take on in a five-technique place, which is identical to his new role. Ryans, his new trainer, concurs that the placement trade is not important, and Anderson’s role will stay the similar, which is how he performed during the last 3 seasons dashing the passer off the threshold.

Anderson is eagerly taking a look ahead to his new role. He said, “I’m very excited, however they want to use me, it’s just going to be anything I kind of did at Alabama. So I’m super excited, but just to do anything they need from me for the team.”