Texas 12-Year-Old Charged With Murder, Accused of Killing Sonic Employee – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A homicide fee was once introduced towards a 12-year-old and a 20-year-old after a cafe worker was once shot and killed by means of a buyer on Saturday night time in Keene, Texas.

Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old worker and father, was once killed within the altercation with 20-year-old Angel Gomez, who was once faced by means of Davis for urinating within the automobile parking space of the Sonic Drive-In on Old Betsy Road. According to Keene Police Chief James Kidd, the war of words briefly became violent when a 12-year-old, who was once sitting in Gomez’s automobile, pulled out an attack rifle and fired six rounds at Davis.

Matthew Davis sustained a couple of gunshot wounds and was once air-lifted to a close-by clinic the place he later died. Gomez and the juvenile first of all fled the scene however have been later apprehended by means of the police. Their identities have now not been launched however they each face homicide fees.











(*5*)



A memorial grows (background) for Matthew Davis (foreground) after police say he was once gunned down by means of a 12-year-old buyer on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Sonic Drive-In remained closed on Monday whilst the group left flora and paid their respects to Davis. A GoFundMe has been set as much as toughen his circle of relatives and canopy the funeral prices.















Angel Gomez, pictured.

A spokesperson for Sonic introduced their condolences, expressing their disappointment over the loss of life of a group member in Keene, Texas. The franchisee is cooperating with native government because the investigation continues.

Keene is a the city situated about 30 miles south of Fort Worth in Johnson County.