Texas abortion law: What the Supreme Court ruling means here

Cheap regulated and unregulated medicine is on the market over the counter at Mexican pharmacies, only a brief stroll away on the different facet of the border. Rio Grande Valley residents and other people from all corners of the state usually cross into Mexico to get dental work or refill on something from every day nutritional vitamins and epinephrine to Valium and Xanax.
And then there’s misoprostol, a medicine taken orally to forestall abdomen ulcers — or terminate pregnancies.
Texas regulates abortion-inducing medicine like misoprostol extra strictly than federal rules require; they are often prescribed and distributed solely in-person by a health care provider by way of the first seven weeks of being pregnant.
Just over the border, although, it’s a unique story.
With the constitutional safety for abortion on the line in the U.S., reproductive rights advocates expect to see more Texans traveling to Mexico to get abortion-inducing drugs they will’t acquire legally at dwelling. The Tribune spoke with one person who did earlier this year.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link