Texas ag commissioner issues new dress code for employees





Republican leaders in Texas are as soon as once more attacking the rights of transgender other people. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has issued a “dress code and grooming policy” that stipulates his employees should dress “in a manner consistent with their biological gender.” The coverage applies to all staff on the Texas Department of Agriculture, in addition to interns and contract team of workers. Those who violate the coverage possibility being requested to move house and alter. Persistent breaches may just lead to disciplinary motion as much as and together with termination.

The coverage has been criticized by means of Brian Klosterboer, an legal professional with the ACLU of Texas, who says it violates Title VII that bans employment discrimination at the grounds of sexual orientation or gender id, in addition to the First Amendment’s proper to loose expression and the Equal Protection Clause. Ricardo Martinez, CEO of LGBTQ advocacy team Equality Texas, believes the coverage will building up the unfavourable affect on everybody, announcing “any policy that is designed to target a specific group degrades the whole department.”

The coverage has been issued towards a backdrop of hostility against the LGBTQ group, together with plans to limit gender-affirming care for transgender kids and recommendations to curtail drag performances in positive instances. Critics argue that imprecise language within the dress code goals to strengthen conventional gender stereotypes.

The Texas Tribune acquired a replica of the coverage, which was once first reported by means of The Texas Observer.