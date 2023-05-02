Texas again ranks first as ‘Best State for Business,’ 19 years in a row | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas again ranked first in the country for business in a nationwide survey of CEOs by Chief Executive Magazine. In its annual survey, CEO’s assess each state’s business climate, workforce and quality of life, ranking Texas first every year since it began the ranking in 2001. This is the 19th year in a row Texas has ranked first.

“Texas once again lands at the top of our poll of U.S. CEOs – as it has every year since Chief Executive began compiling the list in 2001,” the magazine said in a statement. “The state’s combination of business-friendly policies, growing cities, a rising professional class, and a direct appeal to CEOs who aren’t happy with California continues to keep Texas at the head of the class.”

It also noted that Texas “has been in a battle with California for talent and companies for years” and Texas has successfully doubled down on luring companies away from California.

When comparing the two states, the magazine notes, “Economic development officials note while California has the largest economy in the nation, Texas spends a greater portion of its local and state spending on education.”

It also points to Texas adding the most residents in 2020 and 2021 and being home to half of the fastest-growing cities in America. “As companies flock to Texas for its talent and favorable business climate, the state is also growing its own. Texas startups attracted more than $10 billion in 2021, more than double the total in 2020, according to data from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association,” it notes.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas won the top spot again and “is attractive to CEOs and their businesses because we offer the freedom and opportunity that cannot be found elsewhere: no state income tax; a stable, predictable regulatory structure; and a young, educated, and growing workforce ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow.”

Texas was also recently awarded the Governor’s Cup by Site Selection Magazine for a record 11th year in a row for attracting the most business relocation and expansion projects in the U.S.

Texas leads the U.S. with the fastest economic expansion, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Texas economy expanded at an annual rate of 7% – nearly triple the national GDP rate of 2.6%. No other state came close. Oregon’s rate was 5.6%.

Every month, Texas continues to break its own employment and job expansion records. In March, Texas had the greatest number of people employed, the greatest total Texas labor force and greatest total number of jobs in state history.

The magazine cites four tax credit and grant programs as key incentives to businesses. They include the Texas Enterprise Fund, which is “the largest deal closing fund of its kind in the nation,” which offers cash grants for projects that create at least 75 full-time jobs that meet or exceed a county’s average wage.

It also cites the Skills Development Fund, which offers up to $1,800 per trainee to assist Texas public community and technical colleges to finance customized job training for local businesses; the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, which offers state sales and use tax refunds between $2,500 and $7,500 per job for projects in specific communities; and the Texas Capital Fund Infrastructure Program, which offers up to $750,000 in infrastructure upgrades if the businesses create and retain permanent jobs primarily for low and moderate-income residents.

The magazine notes that other incentives include Texas having no corporate income tax, ranking #13 on the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index, and being a right to work state.

It also points to companies that recently announced they were relocating to Texas or building headquarters or major factories there, including Samsung Electronics constructing a $17 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in Taylor; Texas Instruments building a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Sherman; Cacique Foods building a new facility in Amarillo; Ruiz Foods opening a regional headquarters in Frisco; and GlobiTech opening a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Sherman.

So far, 53 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Texas, leading Abbott to refer to Texas as “the headquarters of headquarters.”