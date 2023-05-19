Texas again smashes three jobs records in April | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas again smashed three jobs records in April that it also broke in March. The state once again led the U.S. in job creation last month.

Texas last month surpassed its previous record broken in March for having the greatest number of total jobs added, the greatest number of total Texans employed, and the largest total Texas labor force in state history.

Texas added 33,300 positions in April to reach another series-high of 13,871,100 total nonfarm jobs.

Texas also reached a new high for total Texans working. Those employed and self-employed totaled 14,354,600 last month.

And Texas reached a new high for having the largest labor force in state history last month. Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 62,184 to reach a series-high of 14,960,308 workers employed.

Texas again leads the U.S. for job creation over the past 12 months, adding 534,600 jobs. Its annual job growth rate of 4% was also greater than the national job growth rate of 2.6%.

“The strongest economy in the nation is built by Texans,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Texas is again No. 1 for job creation, adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, and that means more paychecks and more possibilities for Texas families. With Texas employers growing jobs across every major industry over the year, and with our young and skilled workforce growing to nearly 15 million, we are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”

In April, Texas saw 26 consecutive months of growth in total nonfarm employment, “with the state again eclipsing records for the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history,” the Texas Workforce Commission reported.

“Texas continues its strong job creation trend with more than one million jobs added since April 2019,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.

All 11 major industries also saw positive annual growth in Texas. All industries except for Construction saw positive over-the-month growth. In April, Professional and Business Services reported the largest monthly gain with 8,700 jobs added. Trade, Transportation and Utilities gained the next largest amount of 6,400 jobs, followed by Leisure and Hospitality’s 6,200 new jobs.

“The fact that every single industry in Texas has sustained positive growth over the year is a testament to the strength of Texas employers, large and small, and the health of our economy,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said. “Texas is leading the way and on the forefront of technology and many other high-demand sectors, and TWC is here to provide resources for training to employers so they can ensure their workforce meets their business needs.”

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III noted that there are many options available to help people find work in Texas. He said Texas has “a diverse and skilled workforce which requires a multitude of resources to sustain this job growth and keep Texans working.” They include adult education, literacy, second chance reentry programs, among others, he said.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains above the national average at 4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

TWC reports not seasonally adjusted rates of 3.7% for the state, and the highest rates of 5.6% each in the Beaumont-Port Arthur and McAllen/Edinburgh/Mission Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA).

The Midland MSA reported the lowest unemployment rate of 2.3% in April, followed by Amarillo’s 2.8% and College Station-Bryan’s 2.9%.

TWC notes that nationally over the year, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA ranked second for number of jobs added, and the Midland MSA ranked first nationally for percentage of jobs added.