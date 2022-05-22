Texas A&M Aggies In Sixth at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Front Page

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team remained in the Top 10 after the second round of the NCAA Women’s Championships on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies were in second place after the first round, then early in the second round, the Aggies took the overall lead. But, as the round continued the Aggies fell out of first and fell several spots from their first-round finish.

Texas A&M Women’s Golf

Texas A&M Women’s Golf

Texas A&M Women’s Golf

The Aggies, ultimately, finished in sixth place with a second-round score of 9-over-par 297. The Aggies now have a two-round score of 13-over 589.



