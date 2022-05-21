Front Page

Texas A&M Aggies Second After First Round of NCAA Women’s Golf

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team got off to a great start at NCAA Women’s Championships as the Aggies finished in second place as a team after the first round on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies are making their first appearance at the NCAA Championships since 2015.

Zoe Slaughter at one point led the individual portion of the tournament and is in good position to be in the hunt for the individual medal after shooting a 3-under-par 69.

Slaughter led the Aggies to a team score of 4-over-par 292, as they were one of the earliest finishers at the top of the leaderboard.



