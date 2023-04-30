Texas A&M baseball player shot by stray bullet during game, police say

An 18-year-old school baseball player from Texas A&M-Texarkana was once hit by a stray bullet whilst he was once within the bullpen space during a recreation at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Police Department, the stray bullet appeared to come from some incident that happened in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park.

Texarkana Texas Police Dept. officials reply after a Texas A&M-Arkana baseball player was once shot during a recreation on April 29. Texarkana Texas Police Dept.

The player, whose identification has now not been printed, was once taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital the place he underwent surgical treatment. According to the college’s social media post, he’s solid. It is unknown if police have known any suspects or made arrests in connection to the taking pictures.

The Saturday recreation was once declared a no contest, in line with the college’s athletics division’s Twitter post and a couple of softball video games that the college’s staff was once scheduled to play at Louisiana State University of Alexandria on Sunday have been cancelled because of the occasions surrounding the baseball recreation.

Representatives for the Texarkana Police Department, the college, and the medical institution may now not be reached for remark.