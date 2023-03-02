Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edges Texas A&M-Commerce 93-88

COMMERCE. Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix scored 27 issues, Isaac Mushila had a double-double to guide Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to…

COMMERCE. Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix scored 27 issues, Isaac Mushila had a double-double to guide Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 93-88 victory over Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night time.

Murdix made 9 of 15 photographs from the ground and all 9 of his loose throws, including 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Mushila completed with 21 issues and 17 rebounds. Ross Williams had 15 issues off the bench and Trevian Tennyson scored 13 however made simply 1 of 9 from 3-point vary.

Reserve C.J. Roberts scored 24 issues to guide the Lions (13-19, 9-9). Freshman Jerome Brewer Jr. added 16 issues, whilst Demarcus Demonia scored 14. JJ Romer Rosario pitched in with 10 issues, 5 rebounds and two blocks.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi completed the common season in first position and would be the peak seed within the convention match.

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts McNeese on Sunday to near out the common season.

