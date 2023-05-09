Texas A&M football recruiting: Four-star S Jordan Pride commits to Aggies over Alabama, Florida State

Jordan Pride, a four-star protection and top-100 recruit from Blountstown High School in Florida, dedicated to the Texas A&M football program on Tuesday. He selected the Aggies over a number of prestigious methods similar to Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, and Oklahoma. According to 247Sports, Pride is the sixth-ranked protection and the No. 96 total prospect within the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Texas A&M’s 2024 magnificence these days ranks 9th within the SEC and thirty second total within the 247Sports ratings. Pride cited his long-standing courting with head trainer Jimbo Fisher as the main reason why for his dedication to the workforce. He has recognized Fisher since he used to be ten years previous, having performed baseball with Fisher’s son Ethan and met the trainer years in the past.

Pride to start with dedicated to Florida State in July 2021, however he reopened his recruitment closing month. Although it gave the impression Florida may well be his doable vacation spot after his de-commitment, he made 3 visits to the Texas A&M campus in College Station, Texas, that in the long run satisfied him to grow to be an Aggie.

He mentioned, “I went up there three times, it’s just like I can’t even describe it. It’s amazing every time I go up there.”