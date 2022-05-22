Front Page

Texas A&M In Good Spot Heading Into SEC Tournament

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The 2022 SEC Tournament will begin this week in Hoover, Ala. The 12 programs meeting at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium are shooting for a conference title and hoping to strengthen their chances to make the NCAA tournament. 

No. 6 Texas A&M will have to wait until Wednesday to play. Thanks to the 12-5 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, the SEC West champion Aggies (35-17, 19-11) will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and get a bye.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to start with No. 6 seed Georgia vs. No. 11 seed Alabama starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The first round of the series will be a single-elimination matchup before moving to double elimination on Wednesday. 



