Front Page

Texas A&M Moves On From Softball Coach Jo Evans

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Under the direction of athletic director Ross Bjork, Texas A&M has made changes at the helm of multiple sports. Another hammer dropped Monday morning. 

The Aggies will not be renewing the contract of Jo Evans following her 27th season at the helm. A search for the next coach is expected to be commence in the coming days. 

Evans’ current contract was set to expire at the end the of the calendar year. A&M finished year 31-28 overall and 6-18 in SEC play. The Aggies were eliminated Sunday in Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament with a 20-0 loss to top-seed Oklahoma. 



Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram