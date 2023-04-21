Texas A&M-SA student works to become military lawyer

SAN ANTONIO – Praise Onabanjo has a variety of global reviews, from Minnesota to Nigeria to London to the United States Army. As a present student at Texas A&M-San Antonio, she is making use of her reviews to paintings at an area corrections facility and shortly hopes to lend a hand her fellow infantrymen.

“I love to protect people and I love to serve,” Praise Onabanjo stated.

“I moved back to Nigeria before my family, then moved to London. Then, I moved to the United States,” Onabanjo stated.

Once again within the U.S., Onabanjo joined the military, which introduced her to Texas after which to Texas A&M-San Antonio.

“I moved back to the U.S. because my mom felt it was a good opportunity for me because I was born here. And I always had a passion for studying law. And she was like, ‘Yeah, like you would do really good with law in the U.S,'” Onabanjo stated. “When the Army moved me to San Antonio, I was like, ‘Oh, well, they have a university here that I was definitely going to attend.”

When Praise isn’t in school or at ROTC or learning, she has an overly distinctive task.

“I’m a correctional officer at the men’s prison in Hondo,” Onabanjo stated.

Praise is motivated and sort, however clearly when she is at paintings on the jail, it’s all industry.

“Oh, there’s always crazy situations. Always. Every time it’s a men’s prison, it’s not a maximum security, but it’s the fourth level. So we we do have some, you know, wild experiences over there where you have to pepper spray, tackle someone down to the ground,” Onabanjo stated.

Praise says that with the entire first-hand enjoy, there are a few things that bounce out to her, like how children within the United States generally tend to take as a right issues that youngsters in Nigeria would possibly not have get entry to to.

“It’s that combination of perspective, experience, and persistence that others say makes the sky the limit for her,” stated Professor Joseph Gay, a trainer at Texas A&M-San Antonio. Gay stated that she is in a position to tackle any problem, together with her subsequent function of turning into a JAG lawyer.

“I’m already in the Army. And I realized, ‘Oh, well, the Army has a law firm. Okay, I want to join them.’ I want to be part of the number one law firm in the world. I want to defend and protect my soldiers because everyone needs to be defended at some point,” Onabanjo stated.

And Praise has some recommendation for any person keen to pay attention.

“If you have a goal, go for it,” she stated.