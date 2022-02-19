Texas and Oklahoma’s SEC jump comes with great expectations, much more money

The Southeastern Conference has mastered the art of making financial statements both impressive and predictable.

For the SEC, the annual release of revenue means another eye-popping figure. Think of the conference as the college version of Apple, churning out record profits year after year.

The latest staggering number came last week when the SEC reported $777.8 million in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That translates into $54.6 million for each of the 14 member schools, including Texas A&M. The figure represented a $9.1 million increase over 2019-20, the first fiscal year to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and paves the way for a lot of pricey contract extensions and facility upgrades.

The total distribution amount comes from revenue generated from television deals, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

In case there was any doubt about why Texas and Oklahoma were so determined to shed longstanding conference affiliation and entrenched rivalries to join the SEC, you don’t have to be Jack Reacher to find a clue here.

Remember Texas President Jay Hartzell appearing before a Texas State Senate committee last year digging into the defection?

“We came to view that due to the changing landscape of college athletics and the strong position of the Southeastern Conference,” Hartzell told the Senate, according to The Texas Tribune, “that the SEC might be a better home for the university, providing us with greater certainty and less risk.”

More than anything else, that logic keeps returning to dollar signs for both Texas and OU, although Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz asserted it was something bigger last summer when the move occurred.

“This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” Harroz told Oklahoma’s board of regents. “Again, an existential time, not an opportunistic one.”

The thing is, stability and cold hard cash are never too far apart.

Neither Texas nor Oklahoma are poor. The two schools invariably rank among the top revenue-producing athletic departments with Texas at or near the top and Oklahoma usually in the top 10. Then again, Elon Musk doesn’t turn down a chance to get even richer.

And college sports are changing as both schools know with everything from name/image/likeness to a new College Football Playoff format at the end of the current contract.

The pandemic also showed that even Oklahoma and Texas are vulnerable.

Texas’ athletic revenue was down $48.1 million for the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 athletic year, the Austin American-Statesman reported last month. Even with considerable belt-tightening, that led to a loss of $14.6 million.

Figures for Oklahoma weren’t available but were projected to be significantly down for ‘20-21. Like Texas, Oklahoma laid off a number of athletic department employees. And the university is in recovery mode from deep financial issues dating back to David Boren’s time as president.

It’s not that the Big 12 hasn’t been profitable for the Longhorns and Sooners. The conference announced a distribution of $34.5 million per school for ‘20-21. Come May, the Big 12 is likely to cross the $40 million mark per member. While the Big 12 has trailed the SEC and Big Ten in per-school revenue, it has usually been ahead of the ACC and Pac-12 on a per school basis.

Remember, that doesn’t include third-tier rights, like Texas’ deal with ESPN for the Longhorn Network and Oklahoma’s agreement with Bally Sports. There’s a reason why BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF were more than willing to take the Big 12′s expansion offer.

The Big 12 still isn’t the SEC.

While there’s uncertainty about the Big 12′s TV contracts with ESPN and Fox expiring in 2024-25, the SEC is poised to cash in.

Its current $55 million per year deal with CBS will reportedly expand to more than $300 million in 2023-24, according to Sports Business Daily. Even split 16 ways when Texas and Oklahoma come on board, that figures to be in the neighborhood of $16 million to $17 million per school.

Of course, with all that comes sky-high expectations to deliver, even by the standards of Oklahoma and Texas. Look no further than Auburn where football coach Bryan Harsin barely survived his first season. While there were serious allegations of player treatment and insensitivity, the bottom line was a 6-7 debut, a blown opportunity to beat Alabama and the ninth-ranked recruiting class in the SEC. Gulp.

Nobody quite knows when Oklahoma and Texas will officially join the SEC, whether it’s 2023, ‘24 or ‘25.

When they do the money will be waiting. Stability too. And pressure.

Find more Oklahoma coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Find more Texas coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Find more college sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.