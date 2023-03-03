Texas as permanent rival coming to theater near you?

A 3 permanent rival fashion appears obvious with regard to SEC scheduling sooner or later, and Texas will probably be on Texas A&M’s annual agenda.

We mentioned the potential for an eight-game agenda with one permanent rival previous this week, as Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork floated it as an opportunity.

Whether or now not it was once a sound possibility or just a play to get the speculation out within the media is unclear. What is obvious is Alabama head trainer Nick Saban feels he is aware of who can be his long term permanent competitors. He doesn’t seem too overjoyed about it.

Here’s what Saban had to say about future scheduling.

We were given (Auburn, LSU and Tennessee) and two of them are within the best 10 and the opposite is within the best 10 so much. Look traditionally over a 25-year historical past, and the 3 best possible groups within the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. You glance traditionally at 25 years, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the 3 best possible groups within the West. So we’re taking part in all of them.

Saban has a sound gripe over taking part in LSU yearly, as the sport is extra competition for LSU than Alabama. It can be fascinating if Bjork and A&M head trainer Jimbo Fisher have an identical court cases as soon as their 3 permanent competitors are set.