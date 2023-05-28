On Saturday, the state House decisively impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been embroiled in controversy. The impeachment consisted of 20 articles, which alleged bribery, abuse of the public trust, and obstruction of justice. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeached by state House
