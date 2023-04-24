Six cows had been found dead on more than a few houses alongside a Texas freeway that spans throughout 3 counties, as showed by means of authorities this week.

Madison County Sheriff’s officers printed that as they investigated the demise of a six-year-old cow, 5 different equivalent occurrences had been reported within the space close to College Station, spanning Madison, Brazos, and Robertson counties. The sheriff’s place of job said in a Facebook post that equivalent mutilations were reported around the U.S, they usually had been running against collaboration between companies.

According to authorities, the six-year-old cow was once found with a blank, instantly reduce of obvious precision, taking away the disguise round one facet of its mouth. The tongue was once additionally removed with none indicators of blood spill. Ranchers reported no predator or chook job across the stays, leaving it unscathed for a number of weeks.

The different cows had been found beneath equivalent stipulations, with the one distinction being that during two cases, further organs have been taken out, and a round reduce have been made across the exterior genitalia, mentioned the sheriff’s place of job.

“This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow,” the sheriff’s place of job famous whilst including that there have been no indicators of fight, the grass was once undisturbed, and no footprints or tire tracks had been found across the deceased cows.

As of now, the motive of demise of all six cows stays unknown, and the Madison County Sheriff’s place of job has prompt the general public to document equivalent occurrences to 936-348-2755. They didn’t reply to any request for feedback made on Sunday.

In 2016, cows in northeast Georgia had been additionally found out dead with neatly-cut circles sliced into their rear ends.

