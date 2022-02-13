Texas baseball coach jumped by middle schoolers

A Texas high school baseball coach being chased down and assaulted by four middle school students was caught on cellphone video earlier this week.The attack, which took place at Langham Creek High School, near Houston, stemmed from the teacher reprimanding four teenagers from nearby Aragon Middle School for riding their dirt bikes on school property.Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District officials said the attackers have been taken into custody and will be disciplined according to the code of conduct.Watch the video above for more on this story.

