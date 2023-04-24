Texas beekeepers say new legislation leaves future of honey sales unclear | KWKT

Recently a invoice used to be handed within the Texas House in regards to the labeling of honey, inflicting worry a number of the Texas Beekeepers Association (TBA) at the invoice’s implementation.

TBA states, "It is unclear what impact this bill may have on the Texas honey market." TBA has no longer taken a company stance for or towards the invoice.





The invoice, HB 590, authored via Texas Rep. Ernest Bailes, states that “a person may not label, sell, or keep, offer, or expose for sale a product identified on its label as ‘Texas honey’ unless the product consists exclusively of honey produced from apiaries in Texas.”

There is not any actual procedure or infrastructure to put in force the invoice, in line with the beekeepers affiliation. Further analysis and discussions could be in the most efficient passion of Texas beekeepers, and the affiliation helps efforts to “substantially improve truth in labeling in the honey market.”

An modification to the invoice used to be proposed to modify the phrase “exclusively” to “predominately,” however the modification failed 30 to 108 on a vote and used to be despatched to the Senate with out adjustments.

The beekeepers affiliation states: “Currently, there is no reliable way to test honey affordably for the place of origin leaving test results subject to some interpretation. For example: pollen from sesame plants or clover, while they exist in some parts of Texas, are more commonly associated with China or the Dakotas, respectively.”

According to Texas A&M AgriLife, to promote honey in Texas, folks will have to conform to State Health Services, FDA registration, FDA meals labeling, and native well being division tips.

The invoice used to be assigned to the Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee within the Senate. While the TBA helps fair labeling practices within the honey trade, they sit up for running with stakeholders to create a extra complete invoice within the future to succeed in extra clear labeling practices in Texas.