Texas beekeepers say new legislation leaves future of honey sales unclear

Recently handed within the Texas House, a invoice regarding the labeling of honey has brought about fear among the Texas Beekeepers Association (TBA) about how the invoice can be applied. TBA has selected to not take a company stance for or by contrast invoice, mentioning that it’s unclear what affect this invoice can have at the Texas honey marketplace.

The invoice, HB 590, is authored through Texas Rep. Ernest Bailes and states that “a person may not label, sell, or keep, offer, or expose for sale a product identified on its label as ‘Texas honey’ unless the product consists exclusively of honey produced from apiaries in Texas.” According to the beekeepers affiliation, there is not any actual procedure or infrastructure to put into effect the invoice, however research are being completed at the monetary affect equivalent expenses have had in different states. The affiliation helps efforts to “substantially improve truth in labeling in the honey market” and believes additional analysis and dialogue can be in the most efficient pastime of Texas beekeepers.

An modification was once proposed to the invoice when it was once dropped at the House ground for a vote, calling for the phrase “exclusively” to be modified to “predominately”. However, the modification failed 30 to 108 on a vote and was once despatched to the Senate with out trade.

The affiliation mentioned that “Currently, there is no reliable way to test honey affordably for the place of origin leaving test results subject to some interpretation. For example: pollen from sesame plants or clover, while they exist in some parts of Texas, are more commonly associated with China or the Dakotas respectively.”

Currently, Texas A&M AgriLife states that to promote honey in Texas, other folks will have to agree to State Health Services, FDA registration, FDA meals labeling, and native well being division tips.

The invoice was once assigned to the Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee within the Senate. TBA helps fair labeling practices within the honey trade and appears ahead to operating with stakeholders to create a extra complete invoice within the future that might succeed in clear labeling practices in Texas.