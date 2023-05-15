Texas boy, 12, charged with murder over shooting of Sonic Drive-In employee

Authorities have charged a 12-year-old boy with murder after he reportedly shot and killed an employee of Sonic in Keene, Texas on Saturday evening. The boy and 20-year-old Angel Gomez had pulled as much as the drive-in at Sonic and when Gomez acted disorderly, a controversy broke out between him and Sonic employee Matthew Davis. The argument escalated to a bodily altercation when the 12-year-old passenger pulled out an AR-style weapon and fired six rounds at Davis. Davis suffered more than one gunshots and was once taken to the medical institution however later died from his accidents. Both Gomez and the juvenile fled the scene however police have been in a position to trace them down and arrest them for murder and the confiscation of a number of firearms. A GoFundMe account has been set as much as duvet Davis’ funeral prices and the Sonic is briefly closed.

According to CBS associate KTVT, Davis has left in the back of a 10-year-old son and a memorial has been arrange in his honor.

Trending News