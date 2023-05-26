Texas boy hospitalized with various injuries due to child abuse

Two folks, Justin David Garcia and Brandy Nicole Laurel, had been arrested in Bexar County in connection with the suspected abuse of a three-year-old boy. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the child has passed through surgical treatment after maintaining severe injuries to his head and face. The investigation started in May, with deputies being alerted to a couple of injuries sustained by way of the child. CPS allowed the child to stay with relations while his mom and her boyfriend had supervised visits. However, the child was once taken to a medical institution in any other county on May 21, the place a couple of fractures have been came upon. The child stays hospitalized and it’s as but unclear who will deal with him when launched from medical institution.

Sheriff Salazar mentioned that each Garcia and Laurel may additionally face fees in Dimmit County, and that members of the family who have been meant to be taking good care of the child may additionally face fees. The Sheriff expressed his anger and frustration on the state of affairs, pointing out that if the mummy and her boyfriend didn’t need the child, they will have to give him up for adoption. He additionally identified that there are lots of households who would give the boy a loving house.

The complete tale is to be had on KENS 5

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE: