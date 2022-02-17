Texas CEO gave $20,000 to Canadian trucker convoy





The CEO of a Texas construction company was among a leaked list of 90,000 names of individuals who donated to a GiveSendGo fund for the Canadian anti-vaccine mandate protestors calling themselves the Freedom Convoy.

Ben Pogue, the CEO of Pogue Construction out of McKinney, donated $20,000 to the GiveSendGo trucker convoy fund. Pogue is the same Texas CEO that provided use of a private jet to Donald J. Trump’s 2020 campaign. Pogue’s father, who pled filing false tax returns in 2010, would receive a pardon months later.

The trucker convoy began on January 28 as a small contingent of truckers drove to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates and public health measures. The protests have since grown to Toronto, Quebec City, Calgary and on the Ambassador Bridge where truckers formed a blockade that was later dispersed and and reopened by police. Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Tuesday, February 15, allowing for use of the military and to temporarily suspend citizens’ rights to free movement or assembly. Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Pogue, who made the donation through his company email, said in his donation comment, “Thank you!” A PR firm representing Pogue told Gizmodo in a statement Tuesday that he “does not have any comment concerning this issue.” MySA reached out to Pogue for comment.

GiveSendGo is a Christian-themed crowdfunding alternative to GoFundMe that has hosted numerous controversial crowdfunding campaigns, including one for Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. GoFundMe recently closed a fundraiser for the trucker convoy and is now facing calls for an investigation into its practices, including from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The names and donations leaked were the result of hack of GiveSendGo, according to Newsweek. Protesters have raised more than $8 million to support the convoy as it continues to block roads in Ottawa and Windsor.









Source link