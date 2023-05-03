Texas cheerleader shot in H-E-B parking lot makes it to senior prom

A Texas cheerleader named Payton Washington went via a demanding enjoy not too long ago. While she and her pals had been at an H-E-B parking lot, her pal mistakenly were given into the improper vehicle. A person approached and started to shoot them. Heather Roth, the pal who made the error, was once handiest grazed, however Payton was once severely injured and rushed to the sanatorium.

Payton suffered critical accidents, together with a ruptured spleen, harm to her diaphragm and pancreas, and two holes in her abdomen. After present process surgical procedure, she had to spend a while recuperating on the sanatorium. But now, she’s again house and nonetheless in the method of therapeutic.

Despite what took place to her, Payton was once in a position to attend her highschool senior prom over the weekend. A neighborhood news outlet, the Austin American-Statesman, reported that she was once dressed in a glittery white get dressed and posed for pictures along with her pals whilst taking a short lived ruin from her wheelchair. Her mom Angela shared on Facebook simply how resilient her daughter is.

“To say she is strong is an understatement,” Angela wrote. “We almost lost her this last week, but in true Payton form, she beat the odds.”

Despite the trauma she’s been via, Payton nonetheless has a good outlook on existence. On her Instagram web page, she not too long ago thanked everybody who prayed for her and wrote a message of encouragement to her fans.



