Texas cheerleading star lost leg but continues her passion

Cheerleading is a recreation this is intended to spice up spirit, but for 17-year-old cheerleader Brooke Walker, it has given her exceptional power and positivity. In March, Brooke felt ache in her ankle, and after visiting a number of medical doctors, she used to be recognized with an arterial blood clot. Surgeons tried to avoid wasting her foot thrice, but in the end needed to amputate her leg from a couple of inches underneath the knee in her fourth surgical operation.

During her health facility keep, Brooke discovered power in her religion. She prayed with her medical doctors and nurses, wrote Bible verses on her bandages, and listened to worship songs all over her journeys to and from surgical operation. Her folks by no means left her on my own, and Brooke’s spirit most effective grew more potent.

Part of Brooke’s therapeutic adventure has been to proportion her tale, and he or she hopes to encourage others with her resilience. “If just one person gets saved from my story, then that was really worth the foot. You know?” she stated. Brooke’s father expressed his admiration for her positivity and power, pronouncing, “To watch her do it is inspiring.”

Brooke believes that a part of God’s plan is for her to get again at the mat. “I was worried when this happened that I wouldn’t have the skills to cheer in college,” she stated. “But that’s not going to stop me from trying out.” Brooke has already realized a couple of cheer strikes from her wheelchair, but wishes a prosthetic to actually observe. Her teammates are excited to have her again and are fundraising for her prosthetic.