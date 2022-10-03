Texas cities among most & least expensive for household bills in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it involves your price of dwelling, paying household bills is without doubt one of the key elements that you would be able to’t skip out on, particularly since working water and electrical energy are a necessity.

A current report from Doxo dove into the 50 largest U.S. cities’ household spend report in 2022, “Doxo’s latest research, the United States of Bill Pay: 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022, breaks down comparative household bill costs across the 50 largest cities in the country. Additionally, the report compares household bill pay behavior across 50 Largest U.S. cities (the 50 cities with the largest number of households, by Census numbers).”

Some Texas cities did effectively in this report, whereas one Central Texas metropolis ended up in the most expensive prime 10; right here’s a have a look at how the big cities in the Lone Star State fared and their month-to-month invoice bills per household:

Austin, No. 10: $2,447

Dallas, No. 21: $2,013

Houston, No. 28: $1,936

Fort Worth, No. 31: $1,922

San Antonio, No. 36: $1,852

“The report also shows that cities in the Midwest are the least expensive in Doxo’s Top 50 rankings. Detroit residents pay the least in average monthly expenses, at $1,634 which is 18.4 % lower than the national average,” Doxo mentioned.