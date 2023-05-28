Texas City police officer pulled from streets, under investigation after viral traffic stop in Buc-ee’s parking lot

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A Texas City police officer is these days under investigation and has been got rid of from the streets amidst rising controversy over how he treated a traffic stop remaining month. The 23-minute traffic stop, recorded on Officer Scott Harrell’s frame digicam, happened on the Texas City Buc-ee’s when Christopher Shull stopped to replenish with fuel.

Shull informed KPRC 2: “Everyone knows you cannot write tickets for traffic infractions on a private parking lot. I didn’t even know what to think.” Harrell, who has been with the Texas City Police Department since November 2018, initiated the stop on April 19, 2021, round 6:20 a.m.

“Hey man, you can’t drive through the parking lot like that,” Harrell will also be heard announcing at the frame digicam video, claiming that Shull sped during the parking lot and minimize thru parking areas on his approach to the fuel pumps. “I’m not going to write you a ticket, but the only reason I’m not writing you a ticket is because I’m out of tickets right now,” Harrell mentioned in the video. Disregarding a traffic regulate software was once the cause of the price ticket, Harrell mentioned, nevertheless it escalated as a result of he mentioned he did not like Shull’s perspective.

When Shull requested Harrell under what legislation he can be ticketed, Harrell spoke back: “You want to go to jail? You want to go to jail? You could go to jail for this.” Three mins later, Shull was once handcuffed.

“It seemed to me that he wanted me to admit that he was right,” Shull informed KPRC 2. “He simply assists in keeping escalating it and escalating it and seeking to achieve the authority to hammer me down.” Shull requested Officer Harrell to chill off whilst he was once sitting in the again of his patrol automotive, cuffed. “You have forced my hand at this point,” Harrell mentioned at the video, “because if I don’t go and see this through to its conclusion, I know you’re going to go to the police department and file a complaint on me.” Another officer got here to the scene, which is when Shull was once launched.

Shull posted the frame digicam video on YouTube on May 15, which now has just about 11,000 perspectives. Several distinguished YouTubers have analyzed and re-shared the video with tens of hundreds of perspectives on further clips. Shull, who mentioned he’s pro-police, known as the stop unjustified and a contravention of his rights.

More than a month after the incident and 9 days after Shull made it public, Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton introduced on Wednesday that Harrell has been put on inside of administrative accountability and is now the topic of an inner affairs investigation which might result in prison fees. “The Texas City Police Department has strict insurance policies prohibiting officials from violating folks’ rights with whom the officials’ come upon,” Stanton wrote in a commentary.

KPRC 2 tried to touch Harrell at his indexed deal with however was once unsuccessful. Shull mentioned he was once presented deferred adjudication if he paid $300 for brushing aside a traffic regulate software price ticket. He as a substitute requested for the case to be taken to trial. He may be making an allowance for civil motion towards the dept.