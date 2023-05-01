Texas college baseball player shot during game

During a baseball game on Saturday, an 18-year-old player from Texas A&M-Texarkana used to be hit by way of a stray bullet. The government reported that the player underwent surgical procedure for his accidents and used to be in solid situation on Monday morning. However, his identify used to be no longer launched to the general public.

According to the Texarkana police’s Facebook post, the stray bullet got here from a capturing simply west of the park. One guy has been arrested, however the police are nonetheless on the lookout for someone else concerned within the capturing.

The capturing incident befell round 5:30 p.m. whilst the baseball player used to be status within the bullpen. He used to be taking part in towards the University of Houston-Victoria at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park, which is positioned at the Texas-Arkansas border.

Police issued warrants for 17-year-old Kamauri Butler for annoyed attack and 20-year-old Demarco Banks for fatal behavior. The police mentioned that the 2 folks have been capturing at each and every different when one bullet traveled roughly 400 yards to the baseball box. While Banks grew to become himself in to the government, Butler remains to be at huge.

During their investigation of the capturing, the police arrested a 49-year-old guy, Yankeengea Smith, for illegal ownership of a firearm by way of a felon, ownership of methamphetamine and ecstasy, and two 19-year-olds for ownership of marijuana.

As a results of the capturing, the baseball game used to be referred to as in a while after the incident, with the Red River Athletic Conference pointing out a “no contest.” Texas A&M-Texarkana issued a remark reporting that counseling services and products are to be had to gamers and scholars, and maintaining the athlete, his circle of relatives, teammates, and pals of their prayers.