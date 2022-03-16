Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs, lawsuit alleges

For an replace on this story and an unique interview with Jaqueline Durand, click on right here.

A school scholar in Texas was “completely and catastrophically disfigured” final month when she was attacked by a mix-breed German Shepherd and a pit bull, a lawsuit alleges. College of Texas at Dallas Jaqueline Durand was mauled the day earlier than her 22nd birthday, in line with the go well with filed in Dallas County.

On December 23, 2021, Durand allegedly went to the house of Dr. Justin Bishop and his spouse Ashley who had employed her to care for his or her animals whereas they have been away. Days earlier than the assault, Durand met each canines of their dwelling with their proprietor, and that go to was with out incident, the lawsuit says.

“The proprietor assured Jacqueline that the canines could be crated,” her legal professional Chip Brooker stated in a statement. “However, shortly earlier than her first go to, the proprietor texted Jacqueline to inform her that she did not crate the canines earlier than leaving city. An indication on the entrance door learn ‘Loopy Canine. Please Do not Knock or Ring the Bell. Name or Textual content As a substitute.'”

Two of the couple’s three canines, a mixed-breed German Shepherd and mixed-breed pit bull, instantly attacked her, the lawsuit says.

The canines “violently and brutally attacked Jacqueline’s face, tearing off her eras, nostril and most of her face under her eyes, narrowly lacking her carotid artery,” the lawsuit alleges. “Throughout this extended assault, the canines tore all of Jacqueline’s garments off, together with her blue denims, and left puncture wounds everywhere in the entirety of her physique.”

Durand remains to be hospitalized after struggling a number of life-threatening accidents, the lawsuit says. She has already undergone a number of reconstructive surgical procedures and would require many extra, in line with her lawyer.

Duran shared a message on Facebook on January 18 from her hospital mattress.

“I’m so blessed to be surrounded by a lot love and help as I am going via this tough time in my life. Thanks everybody who’s supporting and loving me each step of the way in which for the reason that starting! I’m making good progress each single day that I am right here. Prayers are being answered! Thanks,” it learn.

The canines have been captured and positioned within the care of the Metropolis of Coppell earlier than a municipal decide determined earlier in January that each animals needs to be euthanized, the lawsuit alleged.

Along with the lawsuit, copies of the police incident report, the municipal clerk’s file from the euthanization proceedings, and photographs of Jacqueline from earlier than the incident might be made accessible, CBS DFW reports.

“Jacqueline will eternally measure her life when it comes to earlier than and after opening that door,” Brooker said. “She might be completely disfigured for the remainder of her life, and we filed this lawsuit to verify all of the accountable events are held accountable.”

