Texas congressman’s breaks with GOP could lead to censure

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was once going through an extraordinary possible censure Saturday by way of his state birthday party over votes that incorporated supporting new gun protection rules after the Uvalde school shooting that was once in his district.

A censure by way of the Republican Party of Texas would underline how the two-term congressman’s willingness to wreck with conservatives on key problems right through his couple of minutes in place of business has brought about GOP activists and a few colleagues alike to bristle.

That unbiased streak contains opposing a sweeping House GOP immigration proposal over the U.S.-Mexico border, which incorporates a huge portion of his South Texas district. He has additionally voted to protect same-sex marriage and was once an outright “no” in opposition to a House regulations package deal after Republican chief Kevin McCarthy was speaker.

Gonzales has been defiant forward of the vote, which was once set to happen at a gathering of Texas GOP leaders and activists in Austin. He was once no longer anticipated to attend.

“We’ll see how that goes,” he instructed newshounds in San Antonio on Thursday.

In sensible phrases, a censure would permit the state birthday party to come off the sidelines if Gonzales runs once more in 2024 and spend cash to remind number one citizens concerning the rebuke. Passage of a censure calls for a three-fifths vote of the State Republican Executive Committee. More than a dozen county GOP golf equipment in Gonzales’ district have already licensed native censure resolutions.

Gonzales cruised thru his GOP number one and simply gained reelection final yr in his closely Hispanic congressional district. He first gained in 2020 to fill an open seat left by way of Republican Will Hurd — who additionally didn’t shy from breaking with the GOP, and whose aides say is now making an allowance for a run for president.

The possible censure illustrates the intraparty fights that also flare in America’s largest purple state whilst Republicans rejoice two decades of getting complete regulate of the Texas Legislature and each and every statewide place of business.

Last yr, former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West stepped down from the process to mount a faint number one problem in opposition to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The state birthday party in 2018 additionally censured a former average Texas House speaker who hostile toilet restrictions for transgender other people.

After the Uvalde college taking pictures that killed 19 scholars and two academics, Gonzales supported a sweeping and bipartisan gun violence invoice signed by way of President Joe Biden. He could also be the one Texas Republican within the statehouse or Congress who has referred to as for the resignation of the state’s police leader over the fumbled legislation enforcement reaction to the assault.