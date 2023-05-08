Texas CROWN Act reaches Senate committee





The CROWN Act hair discrimination invoice, sometimes called House Bill 567 in Texas, is taking a step ahead against changing into legislation. The invoice would make it unlawful for faculties and places of work to discriminate in opposition to herbal hair and sure hairstyles, equivalent to braids, dreadlocks, and twists, in keeping with race. After passing the House with a 143-5 vote, the invoice is now scheduled to be heard by means of the Texas Senate Affairs Committee on Monday at 9 a.m. The invoice used to be presented by means of state Rep. Rhetta Bowers of Garland, and a significant other measure, Senate Bill 1356, has been filed within the state’s higher chamber by means of state Sen. Borris Miles of Houston.