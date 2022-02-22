Texas Deadline to Apply for a Mail-In Primary Ballot is Friday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Who is on Your Ballot?
See March 1 Primary Ballots, by county and party, below.
Democrat: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
Republican: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant | Party Propositions
Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the March 1 primary.
Applications must be received by the county voting clerk by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 18 for the application to be considered. That’s received by the clerk, not postmarked.
Early voting for the primary election began Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25.
Voting officials say that thousands of ballots have already been rejected because they weren’t filled out properly as required by the new voting law under Senate Bill 1 which requests that all mail-in ballots have an identification number.
Mail-in voting is only open to Texas residents who are over the age of 65 or have a disability preventing them to vote in person. Properly filling out the mail-in application ensures that your vote is accurately processed and counted in the election.
How do I fill out the form?
Filling out the form can be tricky, but below is the key information needed to correctly fill out your form:
- Applicant’s name
- Applicant’s address
- The number of the applicant’s driver’s license, a personal identification card issued by DPS, or a Social Security number
- The address at which the applicant is registered
- A valid ground for voting by mail
- The address to which ballot is to be mailed, if different and if authorized by law
- The signature of the applicant or witness, if applicable
If you believe that your application was filed incorrectly, you can correct the defects here.
To learn more about where and how to vote, visit https://votetexas.gov/voting-by-mail/application-for-ballot-by-mail.html.
IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES
- Jan. 31 — Last day to register to vote in March 1 primary
- Feb. 14 — Early voting begins for the primary.
- Feb. 18 — The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary (request received, not postmarked).
- Feb. 25 — Early voting ends for the primary.
- March 1 — Election Day. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.
- March 3 — Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.
- April 25 — Last day to register to vote in Primary runoffs.
- May 13 — The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff (request received, not postmarked).
- May 16 — Early voting begins for the primary runoff.
- May 20 — Early voting ends for the primary runoff.
- May 24 — Primary runoffs. Mail-in ballots that are not postmarked must be received by 7 p.m.
- May 25 — Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.