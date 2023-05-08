Texas Dem points finger at blue states as latest mass shooting reignites gun control push: ‘Root problems’

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar expressed his condolences over the tragic mass shooting that took place in his house state and emphasised the wish to perceive the “root problems” of mass shootings. Cuellar argued that those tragedies can happen even in blue states with strict gun rules and that there are at all times telltale indicators that are meant to be regarded out for ahead of the shooting occurs.

Cuellar thanked the regulation enforcement that put a forestall to the shooting that claimed the lives of 8 other folks and injured seven others within the Allen Premium Outlets, situated about 20 miles north of Dallas. The shooting was once the second one mass shooting in Texas in kind of per week following the execution-style shooting that left 5 other folks lifeless within the the town of Cleveland remaining Friday.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES CONFIRM 8 DEAD IN ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS SHOOTING NEAR DALLAS, SEVERAL MORE INJURED

Texas police replied to reviews of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.

TEXAS SHOOTING: SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 5 NEIGHBORS AFTER REQUEST TO STOP FIRING RIFLE

Cuellar known as for psychological well being methods to lend a hand the ones in disaster and driven again towards merely tightening gun rules, arguing that the U.S. must “get at the root problems” of mass shootings. He highlighted that even states with very strict rules nonetheless enjoy mass shootings, and the country must unravel it.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott additionally presented assets to analyze the shooting and supplied toughen to native officers “including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

GAVIN NEWSOM SLAMS CONGRESS FOLLOWING TEXAS MASS SHOOTING: ‘MORE FOCUSED ON RIGHT TO KILL THAN RIGHT TO LIVE’

Some Democrat officers have known as for larger gun control measures, together with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who argued that the U.S. has “become a nation that is more focused on the right to kill than the right to live.”