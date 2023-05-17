Texas Democrat faces censure, primary challenger after vote on health care ban for transgender minors





A Texas state consultant, Shawn Thierry, has confronted censure, a primary problem, and backlash from LGBTQ+ advocacy teams, after crossing birthday celebration strains to make stronger Senate Bill 14, which bans health care choices for transgender minors. Thierry was once one in all 4 Democrats who joined Republicans in supporting the law, which bans puberty-blocking medicine and hormone remedies for transgender minors. Thierry defined her preliminary vote for SB 14, declaring that she did to be able to give protection to Texas kids, however she has confronted complaint from those that say her stance falls out of step along with her birthday celebration, and who accuse her of bringing up analysis and information “that is just parroted directly out of anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda on this issue.” The amended invoice now heads again to the Texas Senate, the place it originated, for lawmakers there to weigh some adjustments. Thierry’s District 146 seat is up for election in 2022, and she or he already has one Democratic challenger.