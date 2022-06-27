Texas Democrats have limited options to fight abortion ban

One Fort Worth Democrat says ladies have suffered a devastating blow to well being care entry.

DALLAS — State Rep. Nicole Collier remembers those that argued that making COVID-19 vaccinations and masks obligatory was authorities overreach.

The Democrat from Fort Worth wonders the place those self same people at the moment are that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

“You know, what gets me is during the pandemic, we had the access to the vaccine. And so many people reached out in the state of Texas saying my choice, my body, I don’t want to have to take the vaccine, don’t make decisions over my body and yet, they support a law that would do just the same for those who do not share their views,” Collier stated on Inside Texas Politics.

Collier calls the Supreme Court’s determination devastating to the state of well being care in America and a devastating blow to entry in Texas.

Since Democrats have lengthy been outnumbered within the Texas House and Senate, there’s not a lot they’ll do legislatively.

But Collier hopes it places voters in movement and drives them to the polls this November.

“When we go back, unless we can get the voters out to change the outcome of these elections, to elect more people who share their views, we’re going to see more of the same and limited access to healthcare,” she stated.

The Democrat additionally reacted to news that Texas Republicans are already discussing laws to additional punish abortion crimes.

That consists of presumably permitting district attorneys to prosecute people who might stay exterior their very own counties and punishing companies that cowl bills for an worker who has to journey for an abortion.