Texas Democrats in Congress warn Biden against restricting U.S. oil exports

Four Texas Democrats in Congress are warning President Joe Biden against restricting U.S. oil exports as a method of preventing excessive fuel costs.
“We urge you and your administration to reject any well-intentioned but misguided calls to curtail American crude oil and/or petroleum exports in reaction to the high gasoline and diesel prices currently seen at the pump,” the Texas Democrats say in a brand new letter to Biden. “As you know, domestic gasoline prices are set by an international benchmark (Brent), and restricting US crude exports would lower global supply and increase costs here at home.”
The letter was led by two South Texas Democrats, Reps. Henry Cuellar of Laredo and Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen, and the opposite Texas Democrats who signed had been Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Houston. Other signatures come from California Democratic Rep. Lou Correa and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio
It is the most recent instance of how Cuellar and Gonzalez are on edge over Biden’s method to the oil and fuel trade as Americans cope with excessive costs on the pump. The common U.S. fuel worth has hovered around $5 per gallon in latest days.
Last week, Cuellar and Gonzalez individually pushed again on a letter Biden wrote to main U.S. oil refiners, telling them to extend provide and that “historically high” revenue margins are unacceptable. Gonzalez urged Biden to “stop with the blame game,” whereas Cuellar mentioned the letter “does not resolve the issue at hand.”
Now the lawmakers seem involved the Biden administration could attempt to challenge new restrictions on U.S. oil exports. Bloomberg reported Thursday that prime Biden administration officers had been mulling restricting such exports and that discussions “have picked up in recent days.”
The lawmakers argue that curbing U.S. oil exports would result in pricey inefficiencies as a result of “refineries would no longer have the flexibility needed to optimize output.”
“This would be a misguided policy now, and it would be a misguided policy in the future,” the lawmakers say.
Both Cuellar and Gonzalez are operating for reelection as nationwide Republicans attempt to acquire new floor in South Texas. Republicans got a boost by flipping an open seat there in a particular election final week, and the GOP winner, Mayra Flores, will face Gonzalez in November.
