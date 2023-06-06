Texas dentist sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud





The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has introduced that a Plano dentist has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for COVID-19 relief-related violations. Brian Bui, 43, used to be discovered responsible of twine fraud for the use of his dentistry enterprise to fraudulently download a minimum of two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans by means of filing false utility bureaucracy, together with fabricating supporting documentation and mendacity concerning the collection of workers and payroll bills, in accordance to court docket paperwork. Bui used to be in a position to safe $1.89 million in forgivable loans assured by means of the Small Business Administration (SBA) below the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, however he used the cash for non-authorized makes use of, together with non-business private investments. As neatly as his prison sentence, Bui has been ordered to pay $1,491,305.97 in restitution. If you have got information linked to tried fraud involving COVID-19, you’ll record it to the DOJ’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline on 866-720-5721 or the NCDF Web Complaint Form.