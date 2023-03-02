Texas dog attack: Wife of man charged now also arrested

She also recorded conversations together with her husband about how bad the canines had transform, affidavit says.

SAN ANTONIO — The spouse of a man charged together with his canines’ fatal assault remaining Friday is arrested by way of San Antonio Police, in keeping with an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit recognized Abilene Schnieder charged with damage to an aged person because of the couple’s canines killing an aged man and injuring 3 others. The lady’s maiden identify used to be used within the affidavit.

During a police investigation it used to be came upon that Schnieder and her husband percentage possession of the canines as Schnieder referred to herself as “grandma” on social media after one of the canines had domestic dogs, in keeping with the affidavit.

Schnieder confirmed KENS 5 how her canines, named King, Snow and Legend, escaped from their backyard. Moreno mentioned the canines driven down the fence close to the place Najera exited his automotive.

Schneider mentioned she and her husband were not house on the time, however earlier than they left, the couple harnessed, tethered and locked the canines in the back of the gate.

She also showed Animal Care Services’ claims that King and Snow had been excited about two chew instances in the community. King used to be excited about one case whilst Snow were excited about each instances.

The most up-to-date chew case used to be remaining month, and ACS took the canines into custody as phase of coverage.

The affidavit states Schneider at the day of the assault did not sufficiently safe two of her husband’s canines that have a historical past of violent assaults.

