Texas driver’s license scam: Tony Cao Li arrested in New York

Police have introduced the arrest of a person who allegedly scammed 1000’s of Texans in a driver’s license scheme. Tony Cao Li, elderly 35, used to be extradited from New York and is being hung on a $250,000 bond at Travis County Jail. Officials declare that Li is a part of an organised crime ring liable for obtaining private information at the darkish internet, making use of for substitute licenses and the use of the ones IDs to open credit playing cards, in the end stealing huge sums from sufferers. The Dallas Morning News stories that licenses had been shipped to New York, Oklahoma and Georgia, and bought to people.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has printed that no less than 5,000 Texans had been victimised in the scheme. DPS Director Steven McGraw testified prior to a Texas House committee in February that the state had unwittingly mailed 3,000 driver’s licenses to an organised crime ring in China, which then bought the pretend licenses to folks already in the United States illegally.

It took the wondering of Rep. Mary Gonzalez to carry the rip-off to gentle. One sufferer claimed that he used to be first notified of his lacking budget via his financial institution ultimate November. Thousands of bucks had been stolen from his accounts, and he’s nonetheless making an attempt to wash up the fallout. McGraw asserts that the protection loophole has been closed, however sufferers stay involved that extra must be accomplished to make sure the identification of folks ordering substitute licenses, particularly when they’re being shipped out of state.

KHOU 11 News has reported that Li is a part of an organised crime ring believed to be at the back of the focused on of three,000 Asian Texans in an ID robbery ring.

